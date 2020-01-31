Strs Ohio Buys 4,073 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 165,465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,417,000 after purchasing an additional 166,091 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.91.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

