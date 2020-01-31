Strs Ohio Acquires 32,616 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

