Strs Ohio Acquires 200 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.