Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,048 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,230,000 after buying an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,264. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

