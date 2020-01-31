Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.58. The company had a trading volume of 816,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,263. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.