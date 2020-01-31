Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $36,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,689 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

