Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.