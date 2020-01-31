Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $162.58. 6,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,711. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $170.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70.

