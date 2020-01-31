Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 27,303 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 734,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76,440 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,001 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 9,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,975. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $67.14.

