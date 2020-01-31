Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,174 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 8,624,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,128. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

