Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,497 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,415. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.