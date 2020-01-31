Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. 103,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,705. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

