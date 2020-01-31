Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.57 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 73,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,275. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

