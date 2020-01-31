Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

IYE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 570,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

