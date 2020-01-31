Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 260,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,543. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

