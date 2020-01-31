Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:SRX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.07. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

