Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 20.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 397,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 3,921,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

