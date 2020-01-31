Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,185 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 50,494,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

