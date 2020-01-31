Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,978 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in L3Harris by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in L3Harris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $225.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.34.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

