Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 968,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

