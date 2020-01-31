Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 204,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Nomura cut their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of ANET traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.10. 29,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,864. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.40. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.