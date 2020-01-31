Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,157.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $74,008,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,700. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $134.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.