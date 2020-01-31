Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,273 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 988% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,859. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

