Stock Traders Buy High Volume of eHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,120 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,128% compared to the average daily volume of 661 call options.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.08 and a beta of 1.16.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

