Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $917,540.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 95,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,902. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

