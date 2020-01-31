Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 243,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,477,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 146,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 218,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.