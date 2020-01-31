Sterling Construction Company, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. 3,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at $2,961,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 659,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

