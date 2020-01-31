Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 53,255 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

STL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 30,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

