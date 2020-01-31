Stephens Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $180.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.76. 121,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,873. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,226 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

