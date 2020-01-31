State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.