State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.87 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

