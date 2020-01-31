State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

