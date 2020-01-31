State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.07 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

