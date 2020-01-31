State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Masimo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Masimo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

