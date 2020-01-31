State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 637.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

