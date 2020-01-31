State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of PK stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

