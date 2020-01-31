State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,394. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

