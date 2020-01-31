STASIS EURO (EURS) Achieves Market Cap of $35.16 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00011659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, DSX, Ethfinex and OKCoin. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.16 million and $405,122.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

EURS is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, DSX, HitBTC, DDEX, OKCoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

