STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 1.2%

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised STARPHARMA HOLD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

