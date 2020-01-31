Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.099-28.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.4 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

