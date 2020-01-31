Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,813,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Starbucks by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 252,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 78,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

