Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Holdings Cut by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 193,895 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers comprises 3.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.51% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

SBLK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 35,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $811.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.