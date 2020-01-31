Stantec Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Shares of STN opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stantec has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 126.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stantec by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

