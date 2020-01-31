Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

SWK traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,494. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

