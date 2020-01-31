StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,695,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,942 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

