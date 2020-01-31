STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 6.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.91 and last traded at $34.37, approximately 1,111,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 419,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.50.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,262.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Barnes sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $55,294.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,347.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,819. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

