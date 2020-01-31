SRG Global (ASX:SRG) Shares Up 2.6%

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) shares rose 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.28), approximately 68,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.38 ($0.27).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and a PE ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About SRG Global (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

