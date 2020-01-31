Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:SSIF)

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SSIF remained flat at $GBX 85.25 ($1.12) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.75. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

