Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:SSIF)

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SSIF remained flat at $GBX 85.25 ($1.12) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.75. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22).
Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile
