Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of SR stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 169,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

