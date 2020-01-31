Spire (NYSE:SR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE SR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $84.82. 169,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,735. Spire has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Spire by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spire by 8.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spire by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Spire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

